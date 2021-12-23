PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.5% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL opened at $191.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

