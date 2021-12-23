PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $374,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PYPL opened at $191.68 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average is $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

