PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.78. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 2,316,755 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBF. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.77.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

