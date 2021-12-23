PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0457 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

