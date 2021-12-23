Peanut Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $323,085.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

