PECULIUM (PCL) Price Up 2.1% This Week

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $8.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PECULIUM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00210403 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PCL is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PECULIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PECULIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.