Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.42) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Halfords Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 344.40 ($4.55). The stock had a trading volume of 350,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.34. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 254.50 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £685.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

