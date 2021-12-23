Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

Shares of JD stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 207.60 ($2.74). 4,246,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 867.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

