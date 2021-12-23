Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

Shares of LON JD traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.60 ($2.74). 4,246,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

