Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Procaps Group S.A (LON:PROC)

Procaps Group S.A (LON:PROC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PROC stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.90). 4,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,043. Procaps Group S.A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.04 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.19).

