Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s current price.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.30).

Superdry stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 258.50 ($3.42). 323,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.51).

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($489,496.63).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

