Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.95) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401 ($5.30).

Get Superdry alerts:

LON SDRY traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 258.50 ($3.42). 323,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.05. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £212.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($489,496.63).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.