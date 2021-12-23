Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 132215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

