Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.89

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.89 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 22.40 ($0.30). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 235,997 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

