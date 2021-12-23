Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

