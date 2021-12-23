PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $2,502.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00169698 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

