PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,455,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,326,000 after buying an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $170.49. 27,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

