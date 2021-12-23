Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,501 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Exact Sciences worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

