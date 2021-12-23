Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Teladoc Health worth $46,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $148,532,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.