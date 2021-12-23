Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,190 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantor worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avantor by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 303,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 224,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

AVTR opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

