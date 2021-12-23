Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Wabash National worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $933.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

