Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,376 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Lantheus worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 328,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

