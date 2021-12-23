Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of DocuSign worth $60,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -265.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

