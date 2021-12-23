Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Avalara worth $59,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avalara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.