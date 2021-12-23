Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,047 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Syneos Health worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after buying an additional 619,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health stock opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $104.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

