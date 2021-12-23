Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,179 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Performance Food Group worth $17,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 87.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

