Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,550 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of PagerDuty worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

