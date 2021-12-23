Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,877 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Palomar worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,777,655. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

