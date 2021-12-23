Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $18.37 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,405 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of BOX worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

