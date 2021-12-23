Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $20.71 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,010 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Ciena worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 111.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 378,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $75.73 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.