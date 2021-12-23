Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Goosehead Insurance worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $136.67 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 359.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,388 shares of company stock worth $19,082,122. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

