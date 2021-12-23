Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $40.44 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,265 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $15,322,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $13,736,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

AMN stock opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

