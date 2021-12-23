Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $49.69 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of HEICO worth $49,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $206,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $35,343,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $140.69 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

