Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $61.52 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Workday comprises 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $61,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 6.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $423,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,087.90, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.60. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

