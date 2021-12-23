Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $74.65 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $563.98 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.