Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,454 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $163.61 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.60 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.42.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.