Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,912.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,780.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

