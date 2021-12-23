Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $55,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 164.02, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

