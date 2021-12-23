Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $50,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,038.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

