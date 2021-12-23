Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

NYSE:MA opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

