Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $62,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $261.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

