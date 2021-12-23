Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $217.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $419.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

