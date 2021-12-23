Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 52,944 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,944 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Stifel Financial worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

