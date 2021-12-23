Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for about 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Planet Fitness worth $50,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 178,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NYSE PLNT opened at $89.31 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

