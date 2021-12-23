Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 67,967 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,967 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chart Industries worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $155.92 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.21.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.