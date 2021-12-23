Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 97,189 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,189 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Axonics worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,857,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.31. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

