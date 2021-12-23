Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 99,333 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,333 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Veritex worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

