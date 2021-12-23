Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,604 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Silk Road Medical worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Argus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

