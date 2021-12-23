Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,767 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

