Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.